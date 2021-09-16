Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $222,009 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 275,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

