BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.90

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.