Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

MYC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 32,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,273. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.