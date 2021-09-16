BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 17,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
