BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 4,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,661,000.

