BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000.

