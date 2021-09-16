Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.