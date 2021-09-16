Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $562,337.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00122696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00177462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.01 or 0.07459030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.00 or 0.99804075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00882214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

