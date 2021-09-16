Blocery (BLY) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Blocery has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $7.95 million and $1.23 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00813630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047344 BTC.

About Blocery

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

