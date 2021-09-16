Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $367,253.30 and $330.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

