Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $11.39 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $33,203.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002980 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007734 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,018,884 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

