BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $38.44 million and $119,541.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00143188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00820663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

