Blockzero Labs Trading Down 8% This Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $5.27 million and $228,222.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00142086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00799677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.