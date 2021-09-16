Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $3.03 on Major Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $115.27 million and $98,494.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00006371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00140782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00802724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CRYPTO:BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

