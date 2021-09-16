Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Blucora worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $339,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

BCOR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

