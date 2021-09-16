Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller Purchases 1,700 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller purchased 1,700 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $24,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 8,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,367. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
