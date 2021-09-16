Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller Purchases 1,700 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller purchased 1,700 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $24,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 8,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,367. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

