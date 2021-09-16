Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 175.1% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ BSGA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

