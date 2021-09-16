Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 208,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 843,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

