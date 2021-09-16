Bluzelle (BLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.75 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $79.75 million and $15.70 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00143709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.00823850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,118,749 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

