Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Hits $83.27 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $83.27 million and approximately $34.89 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00140132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00800646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,118,749 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

