BMO Capital Markets Increases NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $35.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

