BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.53 and last traded at C$15.47. Approximately 2,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$521.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

