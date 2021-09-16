BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $34,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,256,835 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $612.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.98. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

