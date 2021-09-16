BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Edison International worth $31,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Edison International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 186,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

EIX opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

