BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 269.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of NVR worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,935.38 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,823.31 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,096.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,910.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

