BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $28.13 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of Textron worth $28,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

