BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $29.25 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

