BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 93,772 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

