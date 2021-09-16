BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 543,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 242,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

