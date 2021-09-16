BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 103,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

