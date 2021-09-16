Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.06 and last traded at C$48.73. 62,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 136,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

