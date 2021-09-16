Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDNNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.