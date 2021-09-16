BOLT (BOLT) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $5.84 million and $223,223.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00813630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047344 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.