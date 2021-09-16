BOMB Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $294,407.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00007657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.37 or 0.99966645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00070544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,258 coins and its circulating supply is 903,470 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

