Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 216,658 shares during the quarter. Bonanza Creek Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.57% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $66,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCEI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

