Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $152,195.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance's official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance's official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

