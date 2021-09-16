BonFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $267,405.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $267,405.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00140744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00806980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046673 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

