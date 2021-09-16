boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

BOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 310.71. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.