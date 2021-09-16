BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $84,358.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00142086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00799677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047078 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

