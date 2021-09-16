Boosted Finance Price Tops $2.74 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $163,850.57 and $57,688.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00122074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175248 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.07515959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.16 or 0.99906629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

