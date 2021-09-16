Boson Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.73 million and $2.06 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00441025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.01019110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.