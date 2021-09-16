Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

BXP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

