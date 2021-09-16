Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

