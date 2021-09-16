Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,020,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991,895 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.82% of Boston Scientific worth $1,711,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,656. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

