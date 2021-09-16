Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$243.33. 22,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,334. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$256.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$243.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$229.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

