Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

BYD stock traded down C$0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$243.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$256.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$243.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$229.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

