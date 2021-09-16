BP (NYSE:BP) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

BP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 513,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,835,036. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

