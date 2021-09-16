BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) Shares Up 8,282.4%

Shares of BPM Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPMI) shot up 8,282.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 33 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

BPM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPMI)

BPM Inc manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications.

