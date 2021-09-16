Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Brady stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.