BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 186.5% in August

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the August 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

